Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
politics

Democrats Take U.S. House Majority: Lowey, Engel Among Likely Appointees To Key Majority Posts

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
These "movie star-like" campaign signs popped up just before Tuesday's election, for Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , 29,, a Yorktown High School graduate and the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Photo Credit: Jon Craig
U.S. Reps. Eliot Engel and Nita Lowey Photo Credit: File

Democrats took control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, Nov. 6, giving two members of Congress representing Westchester County powerful leadership posts.

U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey, who represents Westchester as well as Rockland County, and Rep. Eliot L. Engel, who represents southern Westchester and the Bronx, are expected to land a pair of the highest-ranking committee chairmanships based on their seniority and status.

New York state lawmakers would play a larger role in Washington, D.C., than they have in a generation.

Yorktown High School graduate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of the Bronx, who upset longtime Rep. Joseph Crowley in June's Democratic primary, became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress and will likely lead the political party on progressive issues.

U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of Cold Spring, who represents parts of Dutchess, Orange, Putnam and Westchester counties, also is expected to land a key leadership post after his easy re-election.

Maloney issued this victory statement late Tuesday: "I want to thank the people of the Hudson Valley for putting their faith in me and renewing my contract for another two years. It's been the honor of my life to represent my neighbors in Congress and I look forward to fixing our broken health care system, supporting our veterans, and fighting the heroin and opioid epidemic."

"Now is the time to come together across all of our lines of difference to get things done for the Hudson Valley," Maloney said.

Lowey, a 15-term veteran lawmaker, is in line to become the first woman to chair the highly influential House Appropriations Committee. The position puts her at the head of a committee overseeing $1.3 trillion in annual discretionary spending.

Lowey, expected to be one of 35 Democratic women to lead committees and subcommittees in the next Congress, said she hopes to steer the chamber away from large omnibus bills and reinstate a system of passing various spending bills separately.

The 81-year-old from Harrison vowed to resist Republican Party efforts to cut social services' spending and restore money to prevent gun violence, women's health initiatives and reproductive rights.

If Democrat Antonio Delgado of Rhinebeck pulls off an upset of incumbent U.S. Rep. John Faso in the 19th Congressional District -- representing Dutchess and 10 other Upstate counties -- he also would retain more clout as a freshman in the Democratic majority. (Return to Daily Voice for those final results.)

Even President Donald Trump said last month that a House under Democratic control might not be all that bad.

“Can we get along?" Trump, a native New Yorker told reporters. “Maybe. There is a possibility they want infrastructure, I want infrastructure.”

However, U.S. Rep. Jerrold L. Nadler, another New York Democrat, would head the powerful House Judiciary Committee, which has the authority to investigate the Trump Administration.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.