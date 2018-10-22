Documentary On Ex-Trump Flak 'Mooch' Debuts Online, Opens In Theaters On Election Day

He's the only former White House employee who has not dissed President Donald Trump after hearing, "You're fired" from the White House.

Now, Trump's first and former White House communications director is featured in a new documentary, titled what else, but "Mooch."

Anthony Scaramucci is moving from television to the big screen with the new documentary.

Directed by Andrew J. Muscato, the documentary follows the former White House official’s rise inside the Trump administration, using news footage and interviews with both colleagues of Scaramucci and the political personality himself.

The film's trailer opens with a flurry of news clips to introduce the fiery news persona that Scaramucci has cultivated over the past couple of years.

A candid interview in The New Yorker, along with other comments made on Twitter, culminated in his firing as White House communications director just 10 days after he began. Muscato highlights the controversy within the first few seconds of the trailer.

Upbeat banjo playing accompanies the words: “But honestly how the %@$! did he get there?” before cutting to clips of Scaramucci getting his makeup done and calling a document "a capitalist jihad.”

Scaramucci speaks for himself in a clip from one of the documentary’s interviews: “I’m a nice person, but don’t confuse niceness with weakness."

According to this Rolling Stone review, Muscato traces the rise and rapid fall of Scaramucci.

Scaramucci made a ton of money as a financier and was a Republican Party donor before joining President Trump’s staff in July 2017.

Just days into the job, he called up a reporter for The New Yorker and insulted several other members of Trump’s administration in graphic terms. He directed his ire towards Steve Bannon, telling The New Yorker, “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c. .k.” The New Yorker published the story, and that was the end of Scaramucci’s tenure at the White House.

