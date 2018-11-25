Contact Us
politics

Franken-stein? Comments Prior To Ex-Minnesota Senator's Ouster Could Haunt Gillibrand For 2020

Jon Craig
politics

Franken-stein? Comments Prior To Ex-Minnesota Senator's Ouster Could Haunt Gillibrand For 2020

Jon Craig
Kirsten Gillibrand
Kirsten Gillibrand Photo Credit: Contributed

Former U.S. Sen. Al Franken remains silent amidst attacks on his former Democratic colleague, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who is being shunned by major campaign donors after calling for Franken’s resignation last year following sexual misconduct allegations.

Gillibrand responded on Twitter Tuesday to this Politico article reporting that the her clash with Franken -- accused of sexual misconduct by eight women -- was haunting Gillibrand’s presidential chances in 2020.

“Silencing women for the powerful, or for your friends, or for convenience, is neither acceptable, nor just,” Gillibrand tweeted.

More than a dozen high-level Democratic donors, Politico said, have promised not to donate to or raise money for Gillibrand in a presidential primary. She's among a half-dozen Democrats seen as leading candidates, as previously reported here by Daily Voice.

In a recent Facebook post, Franken said he had “spent a lot of time . . . thinking about the broader conversation we’ve been having about the experience of women in this country.”

“Over the last year, I’ve heard from so many of you,” Franken wrote. “Representing Minnesota in the Senate was the greatest job I’ll ever have, and I miss it more than you know.”

