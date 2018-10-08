General Election Voter Registration Deadlines Approach In NY, CT

Friday, Oct. 12 is the final day that New York state residents can register online or in-person to vote in the Nov. 6 midterm elections, which include races for statewide offices, Congress and the U.S. Senate.

Click here to register to vote online i n New York state.

Voter registration applications can also be mailed to the Board of Elections, but must be postmarked no later than Friday Oct. 12.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat from New Castle, is running for a third four-year term against Republican Marc Molinaro, who is Dutchess County executive. There also are statewide for attorney general and elections for state Senators and Assembly members.

Connecticut residents have 18 more days than New Yorkers to register for the general election in which they also will be voting for a new governor: Democrat Ned Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski are the major party candidates seeking to succeed Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a Democrat who decided against seeking re-election.

Click here to see deadlines and how to register in Connecticut online, in person or via mail. Oct. 30 is the final day to register in Connecticut.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.