North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

politics

Gov. Cuomo, Sen. Gillibrand Projected To Win Easily

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
Here's a rundown of the latest results from Tuesday's Midterm elections:

Governor

Incumbent Andrew Cuomo (D) is the projected winner over challenger Marc Molinaro (R).

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Kirsten Gillibrand (D) is projected to easily defeat challenger Chele Farley (R).

U.S. Congress

Check back for updates

State Senate, State House

Check back for updates

State Attorney General, State Comptroller

Check back for updates

For the latest updated election totals, click here.

