Gov. Cuomo, Sen. Gillibrand Projected To Win Easily

Here's a rundown of the latest results from Tuesday's Midterm elections:
Governor
Incumbent Andrew Cuomo (D) is the projected winner over challenger Marc Molinaro (R).
U.S. Senate
Incumbent Kirsten Gillibrand (D) is projected to easily defeat challenger Chele Farley (R).
U.S. Congress
Check back for updates
State Senate, State House
Check back for updates
State Attorney General, State Comptroller
Check back for updates
