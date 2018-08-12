Has President Cut A 2020 Deal With NY Governor Cuomo Not To Challenge Trump?

President Trump said on Monday, Aug. 13 that Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle called him recently and pledged not to challenge the Republican for President in 2020.

When asked to confirm the call, several Cuomo spokespeople declined to directly answer.

Cuomo's Democratic Party challenger is Cynthia Nixon, an education activist from Manhattan best known for her acting on "Sex In The City."

On Tuesday, Nixon's senior advisor, Rebecca Katz, released this statement on Cuomo’s conversation with Trump, who also owns property in Westchester and New York City:

“The Governor has some explaining to do. He and Trump have always been unusually close. Cuomo refused to criticize Trump for much of his first year in office , going so far as to say that it was ‘a bonus’ to have a New Yorker in office. To this day, the Governor refuses to return Trump’s $64,000 in donations to his campaign," Katz said.

“Cuomo’s entire campaign message is that he is New York’s best rebuttal to Donald Trump. So New Yorkers deserve some answers," Katz said. "Why would Cuomo promise Trump he wasn’t running against him? What other concessions did the Governor make to our repugnant President? And what did Donald Trump get in return for his $64,000 from our famously transactional governor?”

According to this article in the Daily News, Trump and Cuomo have had a tremendous amount of donors in common.

But a March 17, 2016, article in the New York Observer, quoted Cuomo as insisting he doesn’t plan to give back a penny of the $64,000 in political contributions he has taken from Donald Trump and his family over the course of his political career. Speaking after an unrelated press event at his Midtown Manhattan office, Cuomo scoffed at the notion he should refund the money from a Republican that he has repeatedly assailed in his speeches. "Why should I give the money back?" Cuomo, a Queens native like Trump, told the Observer. "I don’t plan to vote for him, that’s my remedy to that situation."

The New York Times, meanwhile, reported in this July 17, 2017 article that as other Democrats bashed Trump, Cuomo took a different approach. Cuomo began dancing around invoking Trump’s name on his own political campaign stump, the Times reported, skirting attacks in print and sidestepping news reporters’ frequent questions about the president.

Meanwhile, the governor from Westchester also declined to weigh in on a controversy regarding U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's criticism of former President Bill Clinton and her call for Trump to resign about similar sexual harassment allegations, as reported here by Daily Voice.

"I think in light of this conversation, we should have a very different conversation about President Trump, and a very different conversation about allegations against him,” Gillibrand told The New York TImes.

Asked if he backed Sen. Gillibrand’s call for President Trump to resign given the allegations he faces for sexually abusing women, Cuomo told State of Politics in this article: ‘I agree with the thrust of the senator’s comments because it is bigger frankly than just the president. Women have been victims of discrimination and abuse. This administration has been insensitive of women.’”

Later, while Democrats and many Republicans openly criticized Westchester resident Preet Bharara’s firing as U.S. Attorney in New York, as reported here by Daily Voice, Cuomo initially said he knew nothing about it.

According to this article in The Buffalo News, “Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he wasn’t really aware of the controversy surrounding the firing of Preet Bharara as U.S. Attorney and therefore had no comment.

“I didn’t follow the situation. There’s a transition from one administration to the next, but beyond that I haven’t followed it,’’ Cuomo said.

