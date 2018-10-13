Hillary Clinton Spins Bill's Affair With Monica, Calling Ex-White House Intern 'An Adult'

Two decades after the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal — when the former president had an affair with the 22-year-old White House intern, but got caught lying about it, his wife from Chappaqua offered a fresh nationally televised perspective.

In an interview with CBS’ “Sunday Morning” on Oct. 14, the former First Lady, Secretary of State, U.S. Senator from New York and losing presidential candidate said her husband should have absolutely not resigned from office after the affair was made public, according to multiple media reports.

She also opined that it was not "an abuse of power" on the ex-president’s part, as Lewinsky has asserted, because the intern “was an adult.”

The TV bombshell came shortly after the Clintons announced a two-country, 13-city speaking tour which includes stops in Connecticut and New York, as reported here by Daily Voice.

Lewinsky offered a different view in this recent essay published by "Vanity Fair."

“Now, at 44, I’m beginning (just beginning) to consider the implications of the power differentials that were so vast between a president and a White House intern,” she wrote. “I’m beginning to entertain the notion that in such a circumstance the idea of consent might well be rendered moot. (Although power imbalances — and the ability to abuse them — do exist even when the sex has been consensual.).”

"He was my boss. He was the most powerful man on the planet," Lewinsky wrote. "He was 27 years my senior, with enough life experience to know better."

CBS correspondent Tony Dokoupil asked Hillary Clinton about Lewinsky's assertion that the affair was "an abuse of power," to which she replied, "No. No."

Dokoupil added, "There are people who look at the incidents of the ’90s and they say, 'A president of the United States cannot have a consensual relationship with an intern; the power imbalance is too great.'"

To which Mrs. Clinton interjected, " . . . who was an adult," in reference to Lewinsky. "But let me ask you this," Clinton continued. "Where’s the investigation of the current incumbent (Donald Trump), against whom numerous allegations have been made, and which he dismisses, denies and ridicules? So, there was an investigation (of Bill Clinton), and it, as I believe, came out in the right place."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.