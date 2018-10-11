Contact Us
date 2018-10-11
politics

It's Cuomo Vs. Cox As Kavanaugh Controversy Continues In New York

Daily Voice
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle and state Republican Party Chairman Edward Cox publicly clashed on Thursday, Oct. 4 over whether the U.S. Senate should confirm Brett Kavanaugh as the newest member of the Supreme Court.

The Senate narrowly OK'd Kavanaugh's appointment by President Donald Trump, 50 to 48, on Saturday.

At a breakfast hosted by the Association for a Better New York, as reported here by WNYC, the Democratic governor said he was against Kavanaugh's confirmation, saying the federal judge appeared angry and partisan during the televised hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"You ask the New York Republicans where they stand, they won't say they oppose Kavanaugh," Cuomo said. "They're all Trump mini-me's and they're all in lines behind Trump."

At that point, Cox, New York state's GOP chairman, shouted from near the back of the room, according to WNYC.

"You're for him?" Cuomo interpreted. "Chairman Cox is for Kavanaugh. My point. 'Mini-me' Cox."

After the event ended, Cox, a Manhattan lawyer, confirmed to WNYC that he had spoken up in support of Kavanaugh.

"He is fully qualified to be on the Supreme Court, and his testimony was very credible," Cox said. The testimony of Professor Christine Blasey Ford was not supported by facts, according to Cox.

The confrontation came after New York Democrats aired a digital ad campaign calling for Republicans running for office on Nov. 6 to publicly announce their position on Kavanaugh's confirmation.

Polling suggests the intensity of the nomination process has motivated voters identified with both major parties to turn out for the November midterm elections.

