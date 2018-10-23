Joe Biden Calls Hudson Valley 'One Of Most Beautiful Parts Of World' In Campaign Rally Here

Former Vice President Joe Biden called the Hudson Valley “one of the most beautiful parts of the world,” on Friday. Biden was in the area on Friday with Democratic Congressional candidate Antonio Delgado for a “get out the vote” rally in Kingston.

“No, for real,” he continued as the crowd applauded. “Now let’s worry about 2018.”

Biden discussed the divide in the country, stating that “basic American values are being shredded by the alt-right by people in this administration who put their own interest before these ideals. They are amassing power and choosing party over values.

“It’s about decency and respect,” he added. “We have to reset the moral compass in this country.”

Biden has previously thrown his support in the ring for Delgado, who is challenging Rep. John Faso for the state’s 19th Congressional District, which includes East Dutchess, in what is expected to be an extremely narrow race in November.

"We need people like Antonio in Congress. ... I know that he has what it takes to make a real difference for people in upstate New York," Biden said in endorsing Delgado. "He has fresh ideas and the ability to find common ground. His commitment to serve the community is clear. I know he will fight for the rights of everyone in upstate New York and is exactly the kind of leader we need right now.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.