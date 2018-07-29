Love Her, Hate Her? Bronx Girl From Hudson Valley Is A Rising Politics Star

Whether you love her, or hate her, New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a rising political star. On network TV, and now, on both U.S. Coasts.

The 28-year-old Democratic Socialist who upset top congressional Democrat Joe Crowley in the June primary appeared at two, large sold-out campaign fundraising appearances in San Francisco, according to media reports.

And thousands more Ocacio fans and/or supporters unsuccessfully tried to book tickets via social media websites, according to multiple reports.

"We need to reclaim this party," Ocasio-Cortez told Californians during her fundraiser stops on Tuesday, July 31, The Mercury News reported here.

Ocasio-Cortez is allied with and endorsed by Cynthia Nixon , who is Gov. Andrew Cuomo's September primary election challenger. Nixon, best known as a "Sex And The City" television star and education activist, trails the governor from New Castle in recent political opinion polls, yet is closing the gap among the Empire State's youngest voters, according to this report by Daily Voice.

Meanwhile, pundits are now calling Ocasio-Cortez -- "the Bronx girl" who actually grew up in Westchester County a bellwether for polling trends in close mid-term primaries and general elections statewide and nationwide.

Ocasio-Cortez was a star student from Yorktown -- as asteroid is named after one of her high school science projects as reported here by Daily Voice) -- before graduating from Boston University as reported here.

As Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez wrote here in this "On Guard" column of the San Francisco Examiner , "New York congressional candidate and democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the political world’s rising superstar. Her popularity is so gangbusters, she won a primary race in June. . . ."

"Well, surprise surprise, her popularity extends all the way to the West Coast," he wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez had two fundraisers Tuesday in San Francisco’s Mission District, and both sold out. One even sold out twice.

The first fundraiser the firebrand candidate attended was a high-price affair at The Assembly, hosted by a who’s-who of San Francisco progressives. Tickets ranged from a "friend” seat at $50 to a “host” level seat at $2,700. "Yowza. I felt my wallet shiver just typing that," the Examiner columnist wrote.

The second Tuesday night fundraiser energized many more Californians: Tickets for her appearance at the bar El Rio, organized by the San Francisco Progressive Alliance, ranged in price from $10 to $250, and sold out last Wednesday within hours of being posted online. In fact, San Francisco Berniecrats Co-Chair Claire Lau told the Examiner that demand was so high to see Ocasio-Cortez that organizers switched venues to Gray Area on Mission Street.

Shanti Singh, co-chair of the DSA SF chapter, said her West Coast visit was so popular, they actually had to move it twice: Once from the Impact Hub to El Rio, and then to Gray Area Grand Theater.

About 300 supporters were expected to see the congressional candidate at El Rio. Gray Area seated 500. On Facebook, 5,000 people marked themselves as “interested” in attending the event. Tickets sold out overnight.

“It means there’s a lot of thirst and energy behind someone who wants more radical, systematic change in our system,” Lau told the Examiner. “Having a young woman of color who embraces democratic socialism being able to beat the political establishment is very encouraging for a lot of progressive left organizers.”

Singh said she can see the appeal, as she herself is inspired to see another 28-year-old woman of color running for office and "kicking keister."

