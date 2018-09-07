Contact Us
Breaking News: Teacher's Aide Indicted For Bringing Gun To School In Rockland
politics

New Poll Calls State Attorney General's Race A Tossup

Jon Craig
Sean Patrick Maloney
Sean Patrick Maloney Photo Credit: File

According to a new poll released on Monday, Sept. 10 three statewide candidates are running neck-and-neck in the race for Attorney General.

The poll by Siena College also found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle maintains a comfortable lead over his Democratic primary challenger, Cynthia Nixon.

The primary election is on Thursday, Sept. 13.

The race for attorney general appears to be competitive, with U.S. Sean Patrick Maloney of Cold Spring leading the field with 25 percent of the vote, trailed by Letitia James, the New York City public advocate, who has 24 percent support from those polled.

Zephyr Teachout, a law professor, was in third with 18 percent, and Leecia Eve, a former Clinton administration aide, had 3 percent.

Last week's poll surveyed 509 likely voters who are registered Democrats.

Cuomo held a 63 percent to 22 percent lead over Nixon, according to the poll, before a pair of new controversies for the two-term governor: The delayed opening of the new Tappan Zee Bridge linking Westchester and Rockland counties and an inflammatory flier from the state Democratic Party implying that Nixon is anti-Semitic.

“This poll was taken before a game changing weekend in the race for governor,” Nixon spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said in a press statement. “This weekend, Andrew Cuomo was lambasted widely in the media for putting photo-ops ahead of public safety, and for sending hateful, divisive campaign mailers in the style of Donald Trump. . . . Andrew Cuomo knows this race is tighter than this poll suggests, or he wouldn’t be spending half a million dollars a day.”

