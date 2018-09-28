New Siena Poll Gives Early Look At How Cuomo-Molinaro Race Stands Now

A new Siena College Research Institute Poll indicates how the race between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican challenger Marc Molinaro could become closer if Democratic primary loser Cynthia Nixon remains on a third-party ballot line.

In the latest poll released on Monday, Oct. 1, Siena found that Cuomo, a Democrat seeking a third-term, leads Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro by 50 to 28 percent.

But the same poll found that Nixon, who lost to Cuomo in the Sept. 13 primary election, could still drew 10 percent of the statewide vote if her name remains on the Working Families Party line. A WFP vote on that option is set for a vote on Wednesday, Oct. 3, as reported here by Daily Voice.

The other three minor party candidates receive combined support of four percent, with eight percent still undecided, according to the new Siena College poll of likely New York state voters

In the full Siena poll, which can be accessed by clicking here, voters said Cuomo rates better on five issues while Molinaro rates better on avoiding corruption.

“With a little more than a month until voters go to the polls, Cuomo has a strong 22- point lead over Molinaro among likely voters," said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. "Although Cuomo only has the support of half of voters, a relatively large number of voters, 14 percent, currently say they are planning to vote for one of the four minor party candidates.”

Greenberg added: “Cuomo is doing a better job holding his base," leading Molinaro among Democrats 77 percent to six percent, while Molinaro only leads among Republicans 59 percent to 21 percent. Independents favor Cuomo by 39 to 29 percent, he said, although 21 percent of them say they are supporting one of the other candidates.

According to the poll, Cuomo romps in New York City by 61 percentage points and leads by 24 points in the Downstate suburbs. Upstate voters are closely divided with 38 percent supporting Cuomo, 36 percent with Molinaro and 18 percent favoring another candidate, Greenberg said.

A separate, earlier poll, as reported here by Daily Voice last month, found Cuomo's lead over Molinaro to be much narrower.

