Nita Lowey Among Oldest Members Of Congress, But Years Behind Her Elder Statesmen

At the spunky age of 81, U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey is among the oldest members of Congress.

But believe it or not, she is years away from being the oldest.

The Harrison resident is in line to become chair of the House Appropriations Committee come January when Democrats retake the House majority.

The average age in the current Senate is 62, while the average age in the House is 58.

Lowey was born the day after Independence Day in 1937.

Sam Johnson , 88, a Republican from Texas is the oldest sitting member of the U.S. House of Representatives but plans to retire this year.

U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter of New York died on March 16 of this year, and had been one of the oldest members of Congress at 88 years old.

The former dean of the New York delegation fell near her Washington, D.C., home, suffered an injury and was hospitalized before she died a week later. She was serving her 16th term in Congress.

This article details the oldest members of Congress, both dead and alive, in American history.

Here is another article on the age of U.S. Senate and House members from earlier in 2018 before the mid-term elections on Nov. 6:

In case you were wondering, U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel, who represents southern Westchester and the Bronx, is a decade behind Lowey -- at age 71. But as the two senior members of the House, they'll be considered "co-deans," when the next congressional session begins in January.

Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, will become the youngest-ever woman in Congress when she takes her oath of office in January.

Ocasio-Cortez, a 29-year-old graduate of Yorktown High School, will represent the Bronx and Queens

