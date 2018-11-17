Ocasio-Cortez 'Medicare For All' Plan Anti-Senior, Anti-Choice, Says Kellyanne Conway

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway recently slammed Democratic congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her calls for “Medicare for all,” telling senior citizens not to be fooled by the health care dream.

Ocasio-Cortez, a 29-year-old graduate of Yorktown High School, was elected as the youngest-ever female member of Congress on Nov. 6.

“Seniors don’t be fooled, it is anti-senior, anti-choice,” Conway said during a recent appearance on Fox and Friends.

“You'll lose your doctor, it'll destroy Medicare Advantage, and I know Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez couldn't say what it would cost so let me help her out again: About $32 trillion is the estimate of its price tag,” said Conway, who is from Alpine, N.J.

“It’s a horrible thing, I think post-Obamacare with 20 million Americans still lacking health care this is something that could actually hurt seniors and they should know it,” Conway added.

President Trump wrote this op-ed piece about the topic in USA Today.

In the controversial column, Trump slammed the Democratic pitch for “Medicare for all,” arguing that it will ruin a senior citizen’s “life of hard work and sacrifice.”

“In practice, the Democratic Party’s so-called Medicare for All would really be Medicare for None. Under the Democrats' plan, today’s Medicare would be forced to die,” Trump wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez defeated 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley in a June Democratic Party primary. In August, Ocasio-Cortez made headlines when she asked why the United States is willing to fund “unlimited war” but not “Medicare for all.”

Basic health care for everyone “is not a pipe dream. Every other developed nation does this―why can’t America?”Ocasio-Cortez said during an appearance on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time.

On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez wrote: "We write unlimited blank checks for war, we JUST wrote a 2 trillion dollar check for the GOP tax cut and NOBODY asks those folks how are they gonna pay for it. So my question is why are our pockets only empty when it comes to education and healthcare for our kids?"

A Reuters poll indicated that 70 percent of Americans support "Medicare for all." Only 10 percent said they opposed the idea altogether.

Fox and Friends ran a poll on their Twitter account in August to gauge the popularity of the health care idea, asking if the $32.6 trillion price tag on the plan would be offset by its proposed benefits. Over 70 percent said that the advantages would outweigh the costs.

In his USA Today op-ed piece, Trump accused Democrats of wanting “open-borders socialism” and told his conservative followers that this is a “fight we must win.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.