Ocasio-Cortez Seeks Seat On Powerful Energy, Commerce Committee

No such thing as global warming?

The new, youngest member of Congress -- a Yorktown High School graduate and winner of a prestigious international science award as reported here -- may try to change that outlook by President Trump.

During the past week, Trump has dismissed the federal government's own annual assessment that the Earth's temperature continues to rise at an alarming pace and will lead to major economic problems.

"I don't believe it," the Republican from New York reacted, according to multiple news accounts.

Trump also took to Twitter to point out record cold temperatures on Thanksgiving as the most recent example. (Though most scientists say extreme weather conditions -- hot or cold -- are symptoms of global warming.)

Ocasio-Cortez wants a seat on the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee, but she has clashed with the next chairman of the panel, sources told Politico.

Ocasio-Cortez strongly supports Nancy Pelosi for House Speaker, which could work in her favor.

“So long as Leader Pelosi remains the most progressive candidate for Speaker, she can count on my support," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Getting appointed to the Energy and Commerce Committee will not be easy despite Ocasio-Cortez' rising stardom after beating longtime U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in the June Democratic primary.

The New York congresswoman-elect remains at odds with U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone from New Jersey -- the next expected Energy committee chair --about how to deal with climate change.

Ocasio-Cortez is pushing for a “Green New Deal,” a plan to generate all of the nation’s electricity from renewable energy sources.

Pelosi says she wants to bring back a "climate change select committee" that existed from 2006-2010 when Democrats last held the House majority. That also may work in Ocasio-Cortez' favor.

Back to her science background: In 2007, Ocasio-Cortez won second place in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair as a student at Yorktown High School.

She also happens to have a space rock named after her: asteroid 23238 Ocasio-Cortez. MIT Lincoln Laboratory named the asteroid after Ocasio-Cortez's performance in a global science fair.

The asteroid is about 1.44 miles wide, 240 million miles from Earth, and takes nearly four years to orbit the sun.

