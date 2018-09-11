Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

politics

Ocasio-Cortez Tweets Back At Trump: 'My Own Grandfather Died' After Hurricane Maria

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on the left, celebrates her Democratic Party upset win over U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in June with Cynthia Nixon, who lost her primary race for governor on Thursday.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on the left, celebrates her Democratic Party upset win over U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in June with Cynthia Nixon, who lost her primary race for governor on Thursday. Photo Credit: Twitter @CynthiaNixon

President Trump added fuel to Yorktown High School graduate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' congressional campaign fire on Thursday, by tweeting that 3,000 people did not die in last September's Category 4 hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico.

Trump rejected a recent government-funded study that concluded 2,975 people died on the island following Hurricane Maria.

Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Democrat expected to become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress on Nov. 6, tweeted: "My own grandfather died in the aftermath of the storm. Uncounted,"

"Thousands of Puerto Ricans have similar stories. They have lost children, friends, & family members," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. "Instead of finger-pointing, INVEST in the Marshall Plan for Puerto Rico + just transition to renewable energy."

Ocasio-Cortez -- who won a June primary election over U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley -- mentioned her grandfather's death publicly last November. At the time, she tweeted that he "died in PR along with over 900 others. The US government will not recognize the lives lost."

In his tweets, Trump also claimed Democrats inflated the death toll to cause him political damage.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle hammered Trump in a press statement on Thursday, as reported here by Daily Voice, promising to see him in court in a lawsuit filed by Puerto Ricans displaced to New York by Hurricane Maria.

