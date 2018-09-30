Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Breaking News: Second Tornado Confirmed In Hudson Valley
politics

Poll: What Do You Think About The New Official Name For The Bear Mountain Bridge?

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Bear Mountain Bridge
The Bear Mountain Bridge Photo Credit: Art Cusano

Just months after the uproar over the new Tappan Zee Bridge being given the official name of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, residents are up in arms again over the newly adapted "official" name of the Bear Mountain Bridge.

Poll
What do you think about adding an official name for the Bear Mountain Bridge?
Current Results

What do you think about adding an official name for the Bear Mountain Bridge?

  • Love it
    3%
  • Hate it
    45%
  • Not that important since it will always be known as Bear Mountain Bridge, just like the new Tappan Zee Bridge
    52%

The new name, "The Purple Heart Veterans Memorial Bridge," was selected, not by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but by the State Senate which had originally wanted to attach the name to the new Tappan Zee. But before they could make the change, the governor stepped in and named the new bridge after his late father.

Even though the new name honors Purple Heart recipients who served our country, many Daily Voice readers want the bridge's official name to remain Bear Mountain.

"Ridiculous! Absolutely no need," said Rockland County resident Julie Mandel O'Brien.

Mario Garcia of Northern Westchester aimed his displeasure at Cuomo:  "I'm a veteran and I can tell you he (Cuomo) only did that to get the veteran and veteran supporters' group. I'm still voting for (Libertarian Party candidate Larry) Sharpe."

Many said the bridge will always be called the Bear Mountain Bridge, just like the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

"Nope, Bear Mountain Bridge for all my years and Bear Mountain Bridge it will be. Like Tappan Zee!!," said Orange County reader Steph Morse.

Dutchess County reader Stuart Burns used the history of the Purple Heart in his argument against the change:

"Leave it the Bear Mountain Bridge! They should have made the Newburgh/Beacon bridge the Purple Heart Memorial Bridge not the Bear Mountain Bridge.

"Check your history first. You already screwed up with the Tappan Zee bridge history. The original Purple Heart, designated as the Badge of Military Merit, was established by George Washington – then the commander-in-chief of the Continental Army – by order from his Newburgh, New York headquarters on August 7, 1782. Wake up people!"

State Sen. Bill Larkin, R-New Windsor, Orange County, who labored hard, along with other local representatives to change the name, said the new name honors those "combat-wounded brothers and sisters of purple."

Larkin, who is retiring, pointed to the sacrifice of the men and women who protected our country.

“It is imperative that we never lose sight of the sacrifice they and their families have made for our state and our country," he said. "The Hudson Valley is rich with military history. It is the home of West Point, it is the home of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor and now, with the signing of this legislation, we can call it home to The Purple Heart Veterans Memorial Bridge.”

What do you think about the Bear Mountain's new official name? Vote in our poll above.

