Probe Into Racial Flyers In Westchester Ordered By Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered a probe into the distribution of Ku Klux Klan and white supremacy flyers in Westchester County and around the state.

Cuomo has directed New York State Police investigators to look into the distribution of white supremacy materials, to determine their origin and whether they are designed to promote or incite hate crimes. Patrols have also been increased in the areas where the flyers were distributed.

The governor also directed the State Police's Hate Crimes Task Force and the Division of Human Rights to launch a public awareness campaign to combat hate and help New Yorkers report and "fight back against incidents of hate."

Last week, recruitment posters for Identity Evropa - a white supremacy group - were found outside a school in Croton.

According to Identity Evropa, they are “an American Identitarian organization. As such, our main objective is to create a better world for people of European heritage – particularly in America – by peacefully effecting cultural change. Identity Evropa is thus an explicitly non-violent organization.

“As Identitarians, we believe that identity matters, inequality is a fact of life, and ethnic diversity, as demonstrated by substantial historical and sociological evidence, is an impediment to societal harmony. Unfortunately, the fetishization of diversity has resulted in a paradigm wherein ‘less White people’ – in academia, employment, and countries overall – is accepted as a moral imperative. We categorically reject this ‘progressive’ morality and instead demand that we, people of European heritage, retain demographic supermajorities in our homelands.”

In a statement, Cuomo called out President Donald Trump and “Republicans in Washington.”

"While President Trump and Republicans in Washington sow divisiveness and hate that is spreading like a cancer across the country, in New York we say not here, not now, not ever," Cuomo said. "I have directed State Police to investigate the appalling distribution of KKK material in several counties and send a clear message that New York has zero tolerance for intolerance. Today more than ever, New York must fight against hate crimes and stand as a beacon of equality and diversity."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.