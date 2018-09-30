Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Second Tornado Confirmed In Hudson Valley
politics

Racist, Sexist, Anti-Gay: Hillary Clinton Unloads On Trump

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Hillary Clinton of Chappaqua slammed President Trump at the Atlantic Events Festival.
Hillary Clinton of Chappaqua slammed President Trump at the Atlantic Events Festival. Photo Credit: Screengrab

Hillary Clinton unloaded on President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Oct. 2 charging her former presidential rival with being racist, sexist and anti gay rights.

'He has been racist, he's been sexist, he's been Islamophobic, he has been anti-LGBTQ, I mean, there's a long list,' Clinton told the Atlantic Events Festival, according to this report by the Daily Mail.

She also said there's "a lot to be concerned about" over Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The former presidential candidate and Secretary of State from Chappaqua cited Trump's behavior in the wake of Charlottesville, Virginia, riots in 2017, which were provoked when a white supremacist group marched through the city to oppose the removal of a statue of Confederate war general Robert E. Lee.

Violence escalated when counter protestors joined the march, leaving more than 30 people injured and killing one.

'I think he has thrown his lot in with many people and groups whose stated objection is white nationalism, white supremacy, how could you explain what he did and why after Charlottesville?" Clinton said.

In his initial statement Trump did not denounce white nationalists explicitly, but condemned the "hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides." He later referred to "very fine people on both sides."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.