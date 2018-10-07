Contact Us
State AG Candidates Vow To Fight Albany Corruption At Hudson Valley Forum

Candidates for Attorney General and state Senate visited the Mediterranean Political Action Committee in Yonkers on Thursday to discuss statewide issues.

The election is Nov. 6.

Democrat Letitia "Tish" James and Green Party Candidate Michael Sussman spoke at the forum, discussing the criminalizaing of mental illness, criminal justice reform, corruption in Albany, gender and race.Republican Keith Wofford did not attend.

"Mental illness should not be a crime, and poverty should not be a crime," James said.

Sussman pointed out that 40 elected officials have been prosecuted for crimes during the past 15 years.

To watch televised coverage of the forum, including comments by incumbent state Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who hopes to become the next majority leader, click here.

"There's always been three men in the room," Stewart-Cousins said, referring to negotiations between the governor, Senate majority leader and Assembly speaker. "So if we do this right, there won't be three men in the room. There'll be at least one woman."

Stewart-Cousins is vying to become the Senate's first female majority leader.

James is favored to become the first black woman to serve as state Attorney General after her Sept. 13 primary win as reported here by Daily Voice.

