That's The Ticket? Bill, Hillary Clinton Start International Speaking Tour

Bill and Hillary Clinton of Chappaqua are going on tour, including April stops in Connecticut and New York.

The political couple's speaking tour will span two countries and 13 cities — including Wallingford, CT where they'll speak at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre.

The tour, billed as " An Evening with the Clintons," which kicks off Nov. 18 in Las Vegas, is billed as “An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.” Live Nation, a concert and event promoter putting on the tour, promises “one-of-a-kind conversations” with the Clintons, who will relay “their stories from some of the most impactful moments in modern history.”

Area residents are familiar with the Clintons' knack for tours and headline-grabbing events.

The Clintons announced on Monday, Oct. 8 that they will headline a series of live events together in the final weeks this year and early into 2019.

The North American tour provides the Democratic power couple with a visible public platform weeks after the critical midterm election on Nov. 6 and well into 2019, when Democrats -- and maybe even a few Republicans -- may enter state primary races for their party nomination against President Donald Trump in 2020.

The events, produced by tour promoter Live Nation, are described as "one-of-a-kind conversation with two individuals who have helped shape our world and had a front seat to some of the most important moments in modern history."

"From the American presidency to the halls of the Senate and State Department to one of the United States' most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections, they provide a unique perspective on the past, and remarkable insight into where we go from here," according to the website dedicated to the tour.

The Clintons' 13-city tour begins on Nov. 18 in Las Vegas with an event at the Park Theater. The couple will then travel to Toronto, Montreal and Texas before the end of 2018. The tour resumes on April 11, 2019, at the Beacon Theatre on New York's Upper West Side , followed by appearances in Detroit, Philadelphia, and Connecticut on April 26 before stops in Washington, D.C., Boston, Vancouver, Seattle and Los Angeles.

For the tour's exact schedule, or to buy tickets, click online here. Ticket prices vary depending on the city, but the best seats at the couple's event in Texas cost $699. The least expensive tickets at some of the events are priced at about $70.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, whose name also has been floated as a possible 2020 presidential candidate, announced earlier this year that she would launch a 10-city tour coinciding with the release of her memoir, "Becoming."

