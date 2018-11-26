Trump Blasts Bloomberg, Gillibrand, Molinaro

President Trump blasted a few New York politicians from both major political parties, while reaping some praise on Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In a White House interview with the New York Post, Trump didn't pull punches when assessing Cuomo's losing GOP challenger -- Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro -- in the Nov. 6 election.

Molinaro "made a big mistake because he lost a big chunk of the party when he didn’t embrace Trump,” the president told The Post. “There are a few of them around and they are all right now sitting at home watching television.”

Trump, a New Yorker himself, said he has no fear about any of his potential 2020 challengers.

“Fear? Fear? Do you mean fear or dream about?” Trump told The Post in the Oval Office. “I dream about them. So far everyone that I’ve seen I’m dreaming about.”

Referring to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who recently changed his political party voter registration to Democrat, Trump said, “I’d love to run against Little Michael. . . . He’s been fighting me hard. He spent $100 million against me -- that didn’t work. He spent a lot of money last night against Cindy Hyde-Smith. That didn’t work out so well,” Trump said.

Overall, Bloomberg’s Independence USA PAC spent $110 million in support of Democratic candidates, who won 21 of their 24 races.

U,S, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, the Republican contender, easily beat back Democrat Mike Espy in a Mississippi runoff election on Tuesday after Trump made two appearances on her behalf Monday night. Bloomberg donated $2,700 in support of Espy in that race.

“I’d love to run against Michael. I don’t know if he’s going to run, but I’d love it,” Trump reiterated.

When asked about U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Trump recalled how she used to ask him for contributions.

“She’d be up in Trump Tower not asking, a stronger word than asking, for campaign contributions,” Trump said.

“She’s the only person I’ve ever seen who loved guns more than any human being on earth when she was a congresswoman from upstate New York back then. She loved guns more than any person, anywhere in the United States,” Trump told The Post. “The day she announced she was running for the Senate. All of the sudden, ‘Gun? I’ve never heard that word before.’”

Trump insisted he has a good relationship with Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle, whom he met for lunch at the White House on Wednesday. “I like him. He likes me," Trump said.

Trump didn't mention his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton of Chappaqua, although she recently said she might want to seek the presidency again.

