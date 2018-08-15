Trump Claims Cuomo's Political Career 'Is Over!'; Nixon Says Governor Folds 'Like A Cheap Suit'

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has become an Internet punching bag from President Trump as well as Democratic challenger Cynthia Nixon following his "America was never great" comment made earlier this week.

With an upcoming debate, and the primary election less than a month away, Nixon accused him of "folding like a cheap suit" and Trump said Cuomo's political career "is over!"

The charge by Manhattan actress Cynthia Nixon on Friday, Aug. 17 came as Republican President Trump stepped up Twitter attacks on the Democratic governor from New Castle.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said in a New York speech, "We're not going to make America great again. It was never that great." Over the last two days, President Trump has attacked the governor repeatedly for the comment.

"Which is worse, Hightax Andrew Cuomo's statement, 'WE’RE NOT GOING TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, IT WAS NEVER THAT GREAT' or Hillary Clinton’s 'DEPLORABLES' statement," Trump tweeted on Friday before leaving the White House for a $3 million fundraiser in the Hamptons. "I say Andrew’s was a bigger and more incompetent blunder. He should easily win his race against a Super Liberal Actress, but his political career is over!"

As Trump and other Republicans continued to attack him, Cuomo issued the following comments on Friday: "The expression I used the other day was inartful, so I want to be very clear: Of course America is great and of course America has always been great."

After making his whole campaign about standing up to Donald Trump, Cuomo finally got an opportunity -- but immediately backtracked after being insulted by the President, according to Nixon, an education activist best-known for her acting on "Sex And The City."

In response to Cuomo's complete reversal after being attacked by Trump about Cuomo's "America was never that great" comment -- as reported here by Daily Voice -- Nixon's campaign released this statement:

"Instead of being a leader who stands up to Donald Trump, Andrew Cuomo backed down after a few insults from him today, and folded like a cheap suit. It turns out Andrew Cuomo’s tough talk was just that," said Rebecca Katz, Nixon's senior advisor. "As governor, Cynthia Nixon will stand up to Trump, and stand by her progressive convictions, regardless of what this horrible president or the polls might say. New York needs that principled toughness now more than ever."

In so doing, Nixon asserted, Cuomo showed he will ditch his convictions if the President attacks him.

In contrast, when Vice President Mike Pence attacked Nixon for her position on abolishing ICE, the Democrat held firm, despite criticism from the White House.

Trump also took a swipe at Nixon in this tweet .

Nixon is challenging the two-term incumbent Cuomo in the Thursday, Sept. 13 primary before the winner faces Dutchess County Executive Marc Moliinaro, a Republican, in the Tuesday, Nov. 6 general election.

