Will He Or Won't He? Cuomo Gives Latest Thoughts On Possible 2020 Run

Gov. Andrew Cuomo definitively shot down continued speculation that he'll run for president in 2020 in several interviews.

“I am ruling it out,” Cuomo said during a radio appearance on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show" on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

“I ran for governor. I have a full plate. I have many projects. I’m going to be here doing the job as governor," Cuomo said.

"Nothing has changed in my calculus," the governor from New Castle also told State of Politics in this report: "I have my own expectation about what candidate the Democratic Party needs to win. I think you'll see a viable candidate in the field."

During his August Democratic gubernatorial primary debate with Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon, Cuomo said he planned to serve a full four-year term if re-elected to a third term unless “God strikes me dead.”

Other possible candidates from New York include U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Hillary Clinton of Chappaqua and Mike Bloomberg, who changed his political party enrollment to Democratic this year.

“I’m governor of New York and I have a lot to do,” Cuomo said dismissing media questions.

“It’s not going to be enough to be anti-Trump,” Cuomo said. “We need a candidate who brings credibility and experience. . . to the job and can connect with the people we lost as Democrats — the working men and women of this country who went with Trump because of the void let by the Democratic party.”

That doesn’t mean that Cuomo is unwilling to work with Donald Trump.

Cuomo said he is tentatively scheduled to meet with President Trump and U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Wednesday to discuss the Gateway program that would double the number of passenger trains running under the Hudson River.

Cuomo recently sent Trump a video of two ancient, crumbling tunnels used by Amtrak and New Jersey Transit that he says threaten commerce in the Northeast corridor should they collapse.

“I think the videos actually had a simple, but impactful effect with the President,” said on WNYC.

