Will Hudson Valley's Gere's Next Role Be As Congressional Candidate?

Is this well-known Westchester movie star's next act as a politician?

Richard Gere, 68, who has a home in Pound Ridge, has seen his name floated as a possible congressional candidate in the Hudson Valley's 18th Congressman, according to the New York Post.

Rep. Sean Maloney (D-Cold Spring) is making a run for Attorney General, and if he is successful, his Congressional seat would be open. The district includes parts of Northern Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Orange counties.

If Maloney loses the AG Democratic primary on Sept. 13, he is expected to run for re-election for his Congressional seat.

“Richard Gere’s name is being whispered about among Democrats. We’ll see what he’s made of,” Middletown Mayor Joe DeStefano (D) told the Post. “The bottom line is I want to elect a Democrat to kill the Trump agenda.”

Last year, Gere told CNN “I have no interest, none, zero, there’s not even a speck of me that goes ‘Boy, I’d really want to be a politician.’ The realm of politics if every day, every moment, compromising somehow. I don’t have the patience for it.”

Gere has devoted much of his time to his social and political causes and established the Gere Foundation to help sponsor human rights in Tibet and support the Dalai Lama."

