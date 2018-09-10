Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Company Owner In Rockland Indicted For Submitting Phony Reports
real estate

$9.8M Hudson Valley Estate Has Tennis Court, Gym, Pool, Wine Cellar

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
An estate for sale in North Salem. Photo Credit: Zillow.com
The outdoor pool. Photo Credit: Zillow.com
The living room. Photo Credit: Zillow.com

Have a need for seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, along with tennis courts, a wine cellar and a gym, all decorated lavishly?

Then a Northern Westchester estate on the market for $9.8 million, is the house for you.

"Manor," is the word for the North Salem brick Georgian Manor, circa 1934. Designed by noted architect Mott Schmidt for an heir to the Woolworth estate, the home was built using the finest materials and features incredible detailing.

The 9,000-square-foot residence also sports a chef's kitchen, an indoor lap pool, in addition to an outdoor pool, tools and equipment sheds, and 26 acres in the middle of horse country.

To check out the estate on Zillow, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.