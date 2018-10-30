Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Rockland Man Shot While Filming Music Video
real estate

Here's Where Rockland Ranks Among NY Counties For Median Home Sales Price

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Hudson Valley is home to some of the state's most expensive residences.
The Hudson Valley is home to some of the state's most expensive residences. Photo Credit: Houlihan Lawrence - Chappaqua

The Hudson Valley is home to some of the finest and most expensive homes in New York State. But where does it land on the list of sale prices?

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance released the statistics of the median sale price for homes sold by county.

According to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, “in order for a sale to be included in the statistics, it must be an arm's length residential sale coded non-condominium. Further, the sale price must be greater than $10 and the number of days between the sale date and the contract date must be less than a year or indeterminate.

Hudson Valley counties ranked among the top in the state:

  • Westchester (first overall) with 7,410 homes sold last year with a median sale price of $616, 250;
  • Rockland (third) with 2,405 homes sold with a median sale price of $450,000;
  • Putnam (fifth) with 943 homes sold with a median sale price of $352,500;
  • Dutchess (seventh) with 2,572 homes sold with a median sale price of $275,000;
  • Orange County (eighth) with 3,371 homes sold with a median sale price of $260,000.

The complete list from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance can be found here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.