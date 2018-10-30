Here's Where Rockland Ranks Among NY Counties For Median Home Sales Price

The Hudson Valley is home to some of the finest and most expensive homes in New York State. But where does it land on the list of sale prices?

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance released the statistics of the median sale price for homes sold by county.

According to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, “in order for a sale to be included in the statistics, it must be an arm's length residential sale coded non-condominium. Further, the sale price must be greater than $10 and the number of days between the sale date and the contract date must be less than a year or indeterminate.

Hudson Valley counties ranked among the top in the state:

Westchester (first overall) with 7,410 homes sold last year with a median sale price of $616, 250;

The complete list from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance can be found here .

