Look Inside: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Former Mansion On The Market

The mansion formerly belonging to music mogul and Westchester native Sean "Diddy" Combs is on the market for just under $4.2 million.

Combs purchased the home in the Bergen County community of Saddle River in 1997 for $2.5 million -- the same year he released his first rap album, according to property records.

Combs, who grew up in Mount Vernon, sold it the following year and later bought a house in Alpine.

The 11,067-square-foot, Hollow Road home was recently fully renovated.

It boasts six bedrooms including an elaborate master suite with a master bath (sauna/jacuzzi/oversized steam shower) and nine bathrooms.

The home also has a basketball court, outdoor patio with a fire pit and built-in barbecue, pool with waterfall and more.

Zillow listing

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.