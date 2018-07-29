Area HS Math Teacher Charged After Allegedly Setting Up NYC Meeting With Teen

A 44-year-old high school mathematics teacher in the Hudson Valley has been charged after traveling to New York City for the purpose of meeting a 15-year-old girl, state police said on Wednesday.

Police said they were made aware on Friday, July 27 that a resident of the town of Wallkill had recently traveled to the city for the purpose of meeting the teen.

Further investigation determined that Jonathan Castell, a teacher at Middletown High School, had been communicating with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl via social media and texting platforms, police said. The person he was communicating with was actually part of a network of adult citizens who target child predators.

Police then met last week with Middletown High School Principal Tracey Sorrentino, who provided a statement at its Town of Wallkill barracks regarding the teacher, according to Trooper Steven Nevel. as Daily Voice reported.

Castell was arrested on Tuesday, July 31 and charged with attempted endangering the welfare of a child, a Class B misdemeanor.

He was issued an appearance ticket and released with instructions to appear in the Town of Wallkill Court on Thursday, Aug. 2.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at SP Middletown at 845-344-5300.

State Police were assisted by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

