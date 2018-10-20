Clarkstown South HS Named National Blue Ribbon 'Exemplary High Performing'

Three high schools in the Hudson Valley are among 13 from the state named Exemplary High Performing National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2018 by the U.S. Department of Education.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program award recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools where students either achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap. Nationally, 349 schools received this honor in 2018.

Schools named Exemplary High Performing were cited for having among the highest achieving students and highest graduation rates in the state.

The three schools are:

Westchester

Somers High School

Dutchess

Spackenkill High School

Rockland

Clarkstown High School South

