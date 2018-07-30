Latest School Rankings: These Hudson Valley Districts Among Best In State

Niche released its brand-new rankings of the best high schools in New York for 2019 on Wednesday. You can view them here.

The website also unveiled its rankings for best school districts and once again, the Hudson Valley is front and center.

A total of 11 school districts in the Hudson Valley -- all in Westchester County -- ranked in the Top 25 in the state are:

3. Edgemont Union Free School District

4. Scarsdale Union Free School District

10. Rye Neck Union Free School District

12. Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District

13. Rye City School District

14. Chappaqua Central School District

15. Bronxville Union Free School District

17. Hastings-On-Hudson Union Free School District

18. Mamaroneck Union Free School District

21. Byram Hills Central School District

25. Katonah-Lewisboro School District

To view the complete rankings, including beyond the Top 25, click here.

