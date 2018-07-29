New Rankings: These Rockland High Schools Among Best In State

It’s no secret that the Hudson Valley is home to some of the nation’s finest schools

But which high schools in New York are at the top the list?

On Wednesday, Niche released its 2019 rankings, which are “based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.”

Using a weighted scale that includes academic grades (60 percent), teacher’s grades (10 percent), culture and diversity (10 percent), parent-student surveys (10 percent) and other factors (which can be found here ), Niche determined the top high schools throughout the country.

"The 2019 Best Public High Schools ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings."

In their brand-new, 2019 rankings, these area schools made the cut:

Scarsdale High School (7th in New York);

Horace Greeley High School (12th);

Mamaroneck High School (15th);

Rye High School (16th);

Byram Hills High School (26th);

John Jay High School (27th);

Fox Lane High School (30th);

Edgemont Junior/Senior High Schoo (31st);l

Pelham High School (32nd);

Hastings-On-Hudson High School (34th);

Briarcliff High School (36th);

Bronxville High School (41st);

Rye Neck High School (48th);

Eastchester High School (55th);

Ardsley High School (57th);

Harrison High School (62nd);

Blind Brook High School (64th);

Croton-Harmon High School (65th);

Sleepy Hollow High School (66th);

Somers High School (70th);

Suffern High School (71st);

White Plains High School (72nd);

Tappan Zee High School (73rd);

Nyack High School (75th);

Pleasantville High School (84th);

Clarkstown South High School (92nd);

Yorktown High School (94th);

Clarkstown North High School (98th).

See if your high school was ranking. To view rankings beyond the Top 100, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.