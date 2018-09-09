New York Ranks High Among Highest Educated States

Ten states were ranked as the most highly-educated states in the nation, according to data collected from the U.S. Census Bureau between 2012 and 2016.
And the state that led the ranking, according to a Zippia report was Massachusetts.
Zippia ranked states based on the percentage of adults in each state with at least a Master's degree. While the majority of the mist highly-educated states were concentrated in the Northeast, there are a few outliers as well.
New York state ranked an impressive fifth place nationwide.
Here are the other most highly-educated states in America:
- Maryland in second place.
- Connecticut in third place.
- Virginia in fourth place.
- Vermont ranked sixth.
- New Jersey ranked seventh.
- Colorado ranked eighth.
- New Hampshire ranked ninth.
- And Rhode Island placed 10th.
Overall, about 30 percent of all Americans hold at least a Bachelor's degree, and approximately 11 percent have at least a Master's, according to the report.
