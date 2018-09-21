Contact Us
Police Will Assist Schools' Evacuation Drills Over Several Months

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Evacuation drills will be taking place at schools in the Clarkstown area over the next several months.
Evacuation drills will be taking place at schools in the Clarkstown area over the next several months. Photo Credit: Sam Barron

The Clarkstown Police Department will be assisting school districts throughout the area with evacuation drills over the next few months.

During the drills, which are state-mandated, students will be exiting the school and school buses will be present on school grounds at times other than normal arrival and dismissal periods, the Clarkstown Police said.

These drills are meant to ensure that students and staff are familiar will evacuation procedures in the event of an emergency.

Residents and motorists are asked to stay clear of the school campuses while these drills are taking place.

Emergency alert notifications will be sent to residents living around the schools as the drills take place.

