These Hudson Valley Colleges Among Nation's Best In Princeton Review 2019 Edition

New York and Connecticut have no shortage of universities getting national attention for excellence.

Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville has been named No. 1 for having the “Best Classroom Experience” among the hundreds of colleges listed in The Princeton Review’s "The 384 Best Colleges: 2019 Edition."

Manhattanville College in Purchase, meanwhile, was ranked as having the "Best College Radio Station" nationwide.

Marist College in Poughkeepsie ranked 20th nationwide for the most beautiful campus and eighth for the most popular study abroad program.

In Connecticut, Fairfield University ranked ninth nationwide for "Best Quality of Life" and 13th for "Happiest Students."

Sacred Heart University, also in Fairfield, CT , ranked No. 17 for "Happiest Students" and No. 19 for "Most Engaged in Community Service."

Yale University in New Haven, CT , was ranked 7th in the nation for "Great Financial Aid," 9th for "Best Financial Aid" and 9th for "Colleges that Pay You Back."

For its 27th edition, Princeton Review surveyed 138,000 students from across the country -- to tell you which college has the best food, best career services, happiest students, and more.

Sarah Lawrence College has received this top rating two out of the last three years, and came in fourth among all colleges for “Professors Get High Marks,” a category that recognizes the high regard the College’s students hold for their professors. Sarah Lawrence also received high marks for political activism and No. 3 for "Tree-Hugging Vegetarians."

Cristle Collins Judd, president of Sarah Lawrence College, said: “The fact that these ratings come from students, who after all are the experts, makes them all the more telling, and shows that we are keeping the best of the Liberal Arts tradition alive by offering an interdisciplinary education that focuses on in-depth study, and critical thinking."

The State University of New York at Purchase ranked No. 1 in "Best College Theater."

Pace University's description by students fared much better than some of its rankings which included No. 1 in "Nobody Plays Intramural Sports."

One of The Princeton Review’s most popular guides, "The Best 384 Colleges" rankings are based on surveys of 138,000 students at 384 top colleges that includes a wide representation by region, size, selectivity and character. Published annually since 1992, the book has detailed profiles of the colleges with rating scores in eight categories as well as ranking lists of top 20 schools in 62 categories.

In New York, Barnard College also ranked among the nation's best, as did Columbia University which ranked No. 1 for "Best College Newspaper" as well as for its "Best College Library."

Fordham University in the Bronx was ranked 11th in the nation for "Best College Newspaper," and 13th in the nation for "Best College Radio Station." (WFUV)

New York University got a dubious No. 1 ranking for "Financial Aid Not So Great," but placed fifth for "College City Gets High Marks."

Upstate, Cornell University in Ithaca and Colgate University in Hamilton and Hamilton College in Clinton also made the national ranking.

Colgate ranked No. 2 for "Best College Library," and No. 3 for "Great Financial Aid."

Cornell ranked fourth for "Best College Newspaper" and "Best College Food," and placed seventh for "Best College Library."

Ithaca College ranked second nationwide for "Best College Theater," sixth for "Best College Radio," and eighth for "Best College Newspaper."

Also, "Students Pack the Stadiums" (and Carrier Dome) at Syracuse University ranking in No. 1 in that category and No. 4 "Party School." SU also ranked No. 2 for "Best College Newspaper," No. 5 for "Best College Radio Station," and gulp....No. 6 for "Lots of Beer."

St. Lawrence University in Canton, ranked No. 3 for "Best Alumni Network."

The State University of New York's College of Environmental Science and Forestry at Syracuse University ranked No. 1 for Top 50 Green Colleges.

St. Bonaventure University ranked No. 3 for "Best College Radio Station."

State University of New York at Binghamton ranked as having the 10th "Best College Newspaper."

