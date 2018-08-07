These Hudson Valley School Districts Have Best Teachers, New Survey Says

Related stories:

Did your school district make the grade? Does it have some of he best teachers in the state and nationwide?

According to the latest Niche ranking, here are the top school districts with the best teachers in the Hudson Valley and statewide.

The No. 1 school district with the best teachers in New York state is Scarsdale Union Free School District in Scarsdale, according to this report by Niche.com.

Ranking factors are based on student and parent ratings of teachers, teacher salaries and data from the U.S. Department of Education, among others.

Westchester County's other top school districts with the best teachers, according to the Niche survey, are:

Rye Neck Union Free School District which placed 3rd in New York.

Briarcliff Manor ranked fourth statewide.

Rye City School District placed sixth in the state.

Bronxville Union Free School District is No. 9.

Edgemont Union Free School District is ranked 10th.

Pleasantville Union School District is ranked 15th.

Chappaqua Central School District is ranked 16th.

Katonah-Lewisboro Union Free School District is ranked 18th.

Ardsley Union School District is ranked 25th.

In Dutchess County, these school districts made the best teachers in New York state ranking:

Rhinebeck Central School District in 69th place.

Arlington Central School District is ranked 88th statewide.

Spackenkill Union Free School District is 97th statewide.

In Orange County, this school district made the top grade for having some of the best teachers statewide:

Warwick Valley Central School District in 110th place.

