These NY Colleges Rank Among Best In Nation

Four colleges and universities in New York state made the top 25 list of America's best colleges, according to this report.

Columbia University in New York City ranked 13th nationwide, while Vassar College in Poughkeepsie ranked 17th nationwide, in a new ranking by BestColleges.com.

The other top New York schools, according to the ranking, are Cornell University in 23rd place and Hamilton College completing the stellar list in 25th.

Choosing the right college can be daunting and stressful, according to BestCollege.com, but it’s important to do due diligence and find the right school for your academic interests and professional goals.

So what does it mean to be one of the “best” colleges? In creating its ranking, the study began with minimum criteria like accreditation, annual reporting, and availability of online degrees. It then delved deeper into each school’s overall value by considering aspects like academic quality, affordability, and the breadth and depth of programs available online. By quantifying these metrics through objective assessment, they created their top 25 ranking.

Here are excerpts from what "Best Colleges" wrote about Vassar College:

"Vassar is known for its well-rounded and forward looking curriculum. Originally an all women's college, Vassar was the first school with an on-campus museum. The acceptance rate for the class of 2019 was 25.6 percent and 98 percent of students live on campus."

"Courses are broad and diverse, and Vassar gives students plenty of opportunities to pursue cross-disciplinary study."

