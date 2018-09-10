These Rockland Students Named National Merit Semifinalists

Some of Rockland County’s best and brightest students were among those chosen as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program, which celebrates academic achievement in high school students.

On Wednesday, 16,000 high school seniors were chosen from around the country. Those 16,000 will soon be pared to 7,500 finalists, who will be picked to receive upwards of $31 million in scholarships, which will be announced next spring as they prepare to continue their educations in college.

Semifinalists from Rockland County are:

Bais Yaakov of Spring Valley

Elisheva Jacobson.

Clarkstown High School North

Mark Albrecht;

Anisha M. Kasi.

Nanuet High School

Sunny M. Chavan;

Kenan Sehnawi;

GeonHo Seo.

Clarkstown High School South

Mia B. Dominick;

Irisa J. Dong;

Jennifer E. Enright;

McKeever, Alanah M. McKeever;

Dev P. Patale;

Michael J. Schultzman;

Rivindu A. Wijedoru.

North Rockland High School

James A. Kohout.

Nyack High School

Samuel Z. Abers;

Lucy G. Jiao.

Pearl River High School

Gigi Lam.

Suffern High School

Michelle B. Chen;

Darwin Guo;

Ethan M. Holand.

Tappan Zee High School

Kevin Huang;

Palak P. Oza;

Yena Shin.

A complete list of semifinalists can be found here .

