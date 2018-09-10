Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Workers Pulled From Old TZB Due To Weather, Not Safety Says Thruway Authority
schools

These Rockland Students Named National Merit Semifinalists

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
National Merit Scholars
National Merit Scholars Photo Credit: National Merit Scholars

Some of Rockland County’s best and brightest students were among those chosen as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program, which celebrates academic achievement in high school students.

On Wednesday, 16,000 high school seniors were chosen from around the country. Those 16,000 will soon be pared to 7,500 finalists, who will be picked to receive upwards of $31 million in scholarships, which will be announced next spring as they prepare to continue their educations in college.

Semifinalists from Rockland County are:

Bais Yaakov of Spring Valley

  • Elisheva Jacobson.

Clarkstown High School North

  • Mark Albrecht;
  • Anisha M. Kasi.

Nanuet High School

  • Sunny M. Chavan;
  • Kenan Sehnawi;
  • GeonHo Seo.

Clarkstown High School South

  • Mia B. Dominick;
  • Irisa J. Dong;
  • Jennifer E. Enright;
  • McKeever, Alanah M. McKeever;
  • Dev P. Patale;
  • Michael J. Schultzman;
  • Rivindu A. Wijedoru.

North Rockland High School

  • James A. Kohout.

Nyack High School

  • Samuel Z. Abers;
  • Lucy G. Jiao.

Pearl River High School

  • Gigi Lam.

Suffern High School

  • Michelle B. Chen;
  • Darwin Guo;
  • Ethan M. Holand.

Tappan Zee High School

  • Kevin Huang;
  • Palak P. Oza;
  • Yena Shin.

A complete list of semifinalists can be found here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.