'48 Hours' Spotlights Case Of Pace University Football Player Shot, Killed By Cop Outside Bar

“48 Hours: Defending DJ,” a special airing on CBS Saturday, Dec. 1, tells the tragic story of one of the most publicized fatal shootings ever in Westchester.

Danroy “DJ” Henry, a 20-year-old Pace University football player, was shot and killed by Pleasantville police officer Aaron Hess outside a bar in October of 2010.

Correspondent James Brown will take viewers on a journey back to that fatal night, featuring candid interviews with friends and family members in the ongoing search for answers.

While Henry’s family has received a $6 million settlement as a result of the wrongful death case, it still yearns for answers it may never know.

“48 Hours: Defending DJ” airs Saturday, Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. on CBS.

