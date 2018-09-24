Hudson Valley Swimmer To Vie Against Gold Medalists At Nationals

One of Westchester finest student-athletes is taking her talents to California, where she will compete in the pool as a member the USA Swimming National Junior Team against some of America's best.

Pelham Memorial High School senior Kate Douglass, a member of the Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club, was one of 35 women chosen to join the national team, which is scheduled to compete at the National Championships in Irvine, California next month.

In her most recent competition, Douglass took third place in the Women’s 200-meter Individual Medley - the same race she will run at the National Championship - at the World Championships. Her time ranks as the 10th fastest American in that event this year and the fastest for a swimmer under the age of 18.

Douglass will be joined on the national team by teammate Kaki Christensen. The complete roster for the 2018-19 National Junior Team can be found here .

When she competes in Irvine, Douglass will be going up against National Team swimmers such as Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel and Lilly King, all of whom have Olympic gold medals on their resumes.

“Kaki and Kate did a fantastic job racing against some of the premier athletes in the world,” Douglass’ head coach Jamie Barone said. “The times posted were fantastic and bode well for what can happen at National Championships in two weeks.”

