North Rockland Star, HS Athlete Of Year Is Sports Illustrated Cover Girl

Hudson Valley residents who bought or received the latest issue of Sports Illustrated saw one of their own on the cover.

In its "Gatorade High School Athletes of the Year" cover story in the July 30 edition, SI honored a local athlete as one of two selections: cross country/track star Katelyn Tuohy of North Rockland High School.

Tuohy is the national record holder in the mile, the 3,200 meters and 5,000 meters.

The other athlete selected is JT Daniels of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the Class of 2018.

Tuohy, a track star from Thiells, N.Y., becomes the first athlete in the 33-year history of the Gatorade program to be named the top athlete in two sports nationally.

Touhy, who is only 16 years old and entering her junior year, "is already the country's best under-20 female distance runner," the article stated.

Sports Illustrated described Tuohy as "quiet and studious, with parents who work diligently to shield their daughter from the media spotlight."

