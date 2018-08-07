Scholarship Fund Set Up In Memory Of Ex-Football Star Killed In Motorcycle Crash

A scholarship fund has been established in the memory of a former high school football standout from Northern Westchester who went on to play in college.

Nicolas De La Pava died on Tuesday, Aug. 7 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was 23.

A standout at Fox Lane High School, De La Pava joined the football team at SUNY Cortland as a tight end.

"Our intention is to help future players at Nick's alma maters," said a GoFundMe page established for the scholarship fund.

"The outpouring of love and support to our heartbroken family has been incredible, and we are beyond grateful.

"Many of you have offered and asked how to help during this unimaginable time, we hope this campaign is an opportunity to turn a nightmare into the beginning of a dream to a future athlete."

After graduating from SUNY Cortland in May 2017, he followed his drive and love of entrepreneurship to start his first business, WiseGuys Barber Shop, in Shrub Oak.

A North Salem resident, he was born in Tarrytown on June 6, 1995 to Mario De La Pava and Luz Myriam De La Pava.

Nick attended Bedford Hills Elementary School before Fox Lane.

He graduated from SUNY Cortland in May 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree, majoring in business development with a minor in sports management.

Nick is survived by his mother and countless family and friends.

In passing Nick’s generosity continues, evidenced by his registration as an organ donor.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Aug. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cassidy-Flynn Funeral Home in Mount Kisco.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Aug. 11 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Mount Kisco followed by burial at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery.

Visit the GoFundMe scholarship page here.

