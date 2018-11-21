$19M Bridge Rehabilitation Project Will Cause I-87 Lane Closure, Traffic Shift

A bridge rehabilitation project will cause a shift in traffic and various lane closures, according to the New York State Thruway Authority.

The $19 million improvement project will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 27 on the thruway (I-87) in Rockland County on State Route 202.

The bridge rehabilitation is just one component of the improvement project, which runs between exit 15 and exit 14a and started in 2017.

The traffic shift will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 27 and involve a Thruway lane closure southbound just prior to exit 15.

“Motorists should be prepared for delays especially during peak travel times, and may wish to seek alternate routes,” said the New York State Thruway Authority. “Motorists are urged to slow down, remain alert and obey the posted work zone speed limits.”

The rehabilitation work will be performed by Kubricky Construction of Wilton, New York. It is expected to conclude by mid-December, depending on the weather.

