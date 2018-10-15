Days-Long Road Closure Scheduled For Busy Route In Area

A busy Orange County roadway will be closed for more than a week as crews perform construction activities in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, Route 208 will be closed between Clove Road and JMD Drive in Blooming Grove. The closure is expected to last until 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 29.

Single lane closures with alternating traffic are expected to occur daily between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Wednesday, October 17 to Friday, October 19, and again from Monday, October 29 to Friday, November 2.

During the construction project, the NYSDOT said drivers can expect delays and should seek alternate routes. There will be a detour put in place for passenger vehicles and a separate one for trucks and other commercial vehicles.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.