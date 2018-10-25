Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
traffic

Expect Delays: Lane Closures Scheduled During Route 9W Roadwork

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Route 9W in Cornwall.
Route 9W in Cornwall. Photo Credit: Google Maps

There will be lane and ramp closures on a busy Orange County highway for several days as crews conduct construction activities in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation has issued an alert warning that from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning on Monday, Oct. 29, there will be lane closures on Route 9W in Cornwall. The maintenance work is expected to result in lane closures on the highway along with lane closures with alternating traffic on the ramps to and from Quaker Avenue.

On Monday, Oct. 29, the off-ramp to Quaker Avenue from Route 9W northbound will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to the Willow Avenue exit and direct to the southbound willow Avenue ramp to Route 9W southbound to the Quaker Ave exit.

On Tuesday, Oct. 30, the off-ramp to Quaker Avenue from Route 9W southbound will be closed. Traffic will be detoured at the Willow Avenue exit (north of the Quaker Avenue exit), and directed to turn right on Mill Street (County Route 32) and follow Mill Street to Quaker Avenue.

Motorists should anticipate delays.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay close attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

The work is expected to conclude on Friday, Nov. 2.

