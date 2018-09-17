Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Gridlock On New Tappan Zee Bridge: Crash Blocks Two Lanes

Traffic backed up on the new TZB following a rollover crash.
Traffic backed up on the new TZB following a rollover crash. Photo Credit: New York State Thruway Authority

There is gridlock on the Rockland-bound lanes of the new Tappan Zee Bridge after a crash blocking two lanes.

The crash took place around early Thursday afternoon when a car overturned on its side, said New York State Police Trooper Michael Cassella.

One person received minor injuries in the crash, but traffic traveling northbound is backed up to Exit 9 in Tarrytown on I-87 at 2:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

