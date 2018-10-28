I-84 Lane Closure Expected To Last Through Thursday Afternoon

A lane closure on I-84 will continue Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday afternoon as crews perform construction activities in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert on Halloween warning that the eastbound right lane of the interstate in Orange County will be closed until approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1 between exit 5 (Route 208) and exit 5A (Route 747) in Newburgh.

The NYSDOT warned that motorists can expect delays in the area during the construction, and should seek alternate routes, when possible.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.