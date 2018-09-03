I-84 Ramp, Route 747 Lane Closures Scheduled In Orange County

There will be single- and double-lane closures on I-84 this week as contracting crews continue construction activities in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert warning motorists that the I-84 eastbound ramp to exit 5A (Route 747) and on Route 747 southbound at International Boulevard in Newburgh will be closed this week in Orange County.

The I-84 closures are expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6. Closures on Route 747 have been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7.

During the construction project, motorists can expect delays and have been advised to seek alternate routes. There will be flaggers in the area to assist with the flow of traffic.

