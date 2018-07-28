Contact Us
New Round Of Road Resurfacing Starts In Rockland County

Zak Failla
Blaisdell Road at the New Jersey border.
Blaisdell Road at the New Jersey border. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Motorists should expect delays after contracting crews began their latest road resurfacing project on Monday morning.

The Rockland County Highway Department issued an alert over the weekend advising that beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, July 30, roadwork will be performed along Blaisdell Road from the New Jersey border to the start of Orangeburg Road in Orangetown. Work is expected to be performed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Delays are expected for several days.

During the scope of the project, weather permitting, motorists have been advised to seek alternate routes when possible as lane closures and delays are expected. Detours will be posted and flaggers may be in the area to help direct the flow of traffic.

