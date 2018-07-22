Police Ramping Up Patrols On Routes 32, 300, 94 After Series Of Crashes

There will be an increased police presence in the 5 Corners area of Vails Gate following a series of crashes.

New Windsor Police Lt. Michael Farbent said that officers will be working to “discourage and monitor for illegal lane usage and other driving violations as part of a Selective Traffic Enforcement Program” initiative, beginning on July 30.

The 5 Corners area is where State Route 32, Route 300 and Route 94 converge at the same intersection. According to police, there have been numerous accidents and near misses in the area. Police said that many of the incidents were “caused by improper lane usage, illegal passing in the turning lanes and avoiding the traffic control devices by cutting through the area parking lots.”

